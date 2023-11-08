Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 240,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 155,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 81,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.