Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,202. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $241.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

