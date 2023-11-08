Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.95. 1,108,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,376. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $576.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

