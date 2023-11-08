Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2,210.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,017 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 62,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 198,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 424,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 77,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 122,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 649,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.