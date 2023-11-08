Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,713,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PKST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,963. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.