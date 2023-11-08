Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 2,826,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,525,016. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.