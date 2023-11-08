Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 8.8 %
VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.