Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 8.8 %

VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

