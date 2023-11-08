Vectors Research Management LLC Buys New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CAH opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $103.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

