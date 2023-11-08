Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.