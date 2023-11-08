Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. HSBC reduced their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

