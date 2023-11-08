Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,451. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.