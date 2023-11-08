Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 995,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,197,451. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

