Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

