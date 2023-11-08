Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 59,400 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 342,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

