Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $12,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 510,386 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,270,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 416,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

