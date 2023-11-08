Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

