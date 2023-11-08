Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,508 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

