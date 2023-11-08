Versor Investments LP Decreases Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after buying an additional 1,776,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 209.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 109,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

REX opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

