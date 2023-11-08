Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 over the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

