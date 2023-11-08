Versor Investments LP Has $287,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

