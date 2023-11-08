Versor Investments LP Has $301,000 Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in CNA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.