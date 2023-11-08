Versor Investments LP Invests $258,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

