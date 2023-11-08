Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 934.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPTN stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

