Versor Investments LP Makes New $284,000 Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $17,690,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $410.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

