Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after buying an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.6 %

WIRE opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

