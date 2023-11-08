Versor Investments LP Sells 10,228 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,067,251.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock valued at $542,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.