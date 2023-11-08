Versor Investments LP Sells 5,819 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RRR opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

