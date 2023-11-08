Versor Investments LP Sells 6,870 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

PBA stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

