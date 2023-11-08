Versor Investments LP Takes $289,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

