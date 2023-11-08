Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.7 %

GTN stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $708.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

