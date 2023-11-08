Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.