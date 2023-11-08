Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $378.25 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

