Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

