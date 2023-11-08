Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 94,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

