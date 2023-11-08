Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,369 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 838,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after buying an additional 87,205 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.