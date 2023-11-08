Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,987 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

