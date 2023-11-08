Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

