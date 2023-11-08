Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in SEA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,706,000 after buying an additional 102,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,363 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SEA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,331 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

SE stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

