Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.