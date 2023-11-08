Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.