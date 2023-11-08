Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

