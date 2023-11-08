Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

