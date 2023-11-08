Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -218.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

