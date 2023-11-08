Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 51.5% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

