Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 52,489 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

