Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

