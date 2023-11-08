Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

