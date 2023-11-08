Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

