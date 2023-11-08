Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,257 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

