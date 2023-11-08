Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,728 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

MRVL opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

